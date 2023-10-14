Lifestyle | Personalities

Khushi Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador Of Beauty Brand, Twins With Anshula Kapoor In Pink Gown, Take A Look

Khushi Kapoor and her sister Anshula Kapoor attended a beauty brand event in the city as she became the brand ambassador. Also, she is twins with her elder sister, serving sister goals.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 15:00:37
Khushi Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador Of Beauty Brand, Twins With Anshula Kapoor In Pink Gown, Take A Look 861347
credit: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Recently, Khushi Kapoor turned brand ambassador of the beauty brand Sol de Janeiro in India. Along with that, the brand also collaborated with Nykaa to bring Brazilian makeup to the global people and help with self-care. Yesterday, the actress attended the special event with her sister Anshula Kapoor. Let’s check out their sister’s goals photos.

Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor Twinning

On Friday, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the event. In the images, she exudes irresistible charm in pink. At the same time, Anshula Kapoor also looks stunning in pink. The duo posed for photos twining in pink Barbie avatars.

Khushi dons a stylish strapless corset bodice gown. The dangerously thigh-high slit gives a sense of sensuality. She ditched accessories to let her rosy makeup complement her pink avatar. With the matching pink toe-point heels, she looks gorgeous.

On the other hand, Anshula wore a dark pink one-shoulder gown. With the thigh-high side slit details, the actress soars the hotness bar. Not just that, with the gold earrings and bracelets, she adds an extra dose of glamour.

Twining in pink, Kapoor girls serve sisters’ goal in all pink Barbie avatars.

What is your take on these new photos? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

