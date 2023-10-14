Khushi Kapoor Turns Brand Ambassador Of Beauty Brand, Twins With Anshula Kapoor In Pink Gown, Take A Look

Recently, Khushi Kapoor turned brand ambassador of the beauty brand Sol de Janeiro in India. Along with that, the brand also collaborated with Nykaa to bring Brazilian makeup to the global people and help with self-care. Yesterday, the actress attended the special event with her sister Anshula Kapoor. Let’s check out their sister’s goals photos.

Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor Twinning

On Friday, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the event. In the images, she exudes irresistible charm in pink. At the same time, Anshula Kapoor also looks stunning in pink. The duo posed for photos twining in pink Barbie avatars.

Khushi dons a stylish strapless corset bodice gown. The dangerously thigh-high slit gives a sense of sensuality. She ditched accessories to let her rosy makeup complement her pink avatar. With the matching pink toe-point heels, she looks gorgeous.

On the other hand, Anshula wore a dark pink one-shoulder gown. With the thigh-high side slit details, the actress soars the hotness bar. Not just that, with the gold earrings and bracelets, she adds an extra dose of glamour.

Twining in pink, Kapoor girls serve sisters’ goal in all pink Barbie avatars.

What is your take on these new photos? Let us know in the comments box below.