Manemaniac’s Celebrity hairstylist Swapnil Diwakar talks about working with Dhanush for Captain Miller

Dhanush is an actor who chooses roles that remain memorable and he is a versatile performer who always strives to entertain his fans. His recent release has already garnered a lot of attention, and we had a quick chat with the hairstylist who worked on Dhanush’s hair for this project.

Manemaniac based in Bandra’s popular and much loved hair stylist, Swapnil Diwakar is the man of style here… He has been working with Dhanush for a long now and also worked his craft out for this project. Speaking of his experience, Swapnil says, “Dhanush is a gem!! It’s always a treat to work with him. So much poised and people’s man!! It was a huge creative process to get that one look for Captain Miller. We worked out what looked the best and there it is!! Every time I work with him, there’s something new that I learn… And Captain Miller was one such journey!!”

Swapnil has collaborated with several well-known personalities including Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, Kriti Sanon, Surya Kumar, and Babil Khan, just to name a few. He operates under the umbrella of Manemaniac and is known for his creative touch, bringing out exactly what his clients desire. He is truly a one-of-a-kind artist!