Nihar Naturals Hair Oil signs Alia Bhatt as their brand ambassador

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 21:05:51
Nihar Naturals Hair Oil has recently unveiled its latest television commercial, featuring the charming and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador. The company asserts that the campaign revolves around the powerful message, ‘Shundor Chul, Shobaar Odhikaar’ (Beautiful Hair, Everyone’s Right), emphasizing Nihar Naturals’ stance as a forward-thinking brand dedicated to ensuring that gorgeous hair is within reach for all.

The TVC aims to inspire individuals to embrace their natural beauty while highlighting the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. With Alia Bhatt’s radiant presence, the campaign presents a captivating narrative that resonates with the audience, empowering them to celebrate their unique hair and embrace the joy of self-expression. Nihar Naturals Hair Oil continues to cement its position as a progressive and inclusive brand, striving to make every person feel beautiful, confident, and deserving of fabulous hair.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Marico Limited, talking about the campaign, has said, “With this ad campaign, we want to highlight how beautiful hair is not a result of any magic but the goodness of coconut and methi in Nihar Naturals Hair Oil which gives thick beautiful hair, becoming the right of every woman. Alia’s natural charm and presence is perfect to highlight this proposition and we are confident that the latest campaign will further strengthen the brand amongst the target audience.” As quoted by The Financial Express.

Alia Bhatt talking about it said, “I am excited to be a part of the Nihar Naturals family and partner with a brand that truly believes that being beautiful and progressive go hand in hand!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

