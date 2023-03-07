Actress Munmun Dutta, well known by her stage name as Babita and recognized for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, gave fans a peek inside her new home on social media. Munmun, who describes herself as a naturally private person, said that she had given this house tour a lot of thought. Check out her luxurious new home’s interior design, which has been painstakingly chosen, here.

Living room

Every room in the house, according to Munmun, is a reflection of who she is. She shares a home with her mother, and two pets, Kuki and Mau. A view of the living room reveals plenty of white furniture, picture frames, a large TV cabinet in a brown tone, and elegant chandeliers.

A fondness for chair arrangements

Muted hues are prevalent throughout the entire house. You’ll notice a mix of white and gray, as well as gold and rose gold, she said. The furniture has a burst of gold that contrasts with the somber colors. Munmun revealed that everything is measured to the “T” and that he has preserved a lot of the seating configurations. There is also a vibrant hand-woven rug there.

Customized dining table

Munmun gave the dining table her undivided attention. She purchased the stone and had it custom-made. The actress’ favorite place to eat and unwind is at the immaculate white table with golden frames.

A huge and roomy kitchen

Munmun fell in love with the large, open kitchen space as soon as she purchased the home. Its primary colors are black and gray. Even the bottles have a gray color to them. A little green has been introduced to the kitchen by Munmun.

Room of Munmun’s mother

When she confesses that her mother acts like a guest, the actress refers to her mother’s room as a guest room. Panels and gold specks on the wallpaper give the space a gold undertone. Green is added by the drapes and headboard. In the corner, there is a lovely chair that offers a splash of yellow.

The master suite

The main bedroom’s large accent wall will draw your attention there. A large picture hangs on the accent wall. The drapes are solid colors, the pillows have a flowery flair, and the bed linen is white. Large mirrors, glass chandeliers, and gilded panels can be found throughout the house to accentuate the intricacies.

Source: DNA