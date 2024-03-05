Check Out: Malavika Mohanan Drops Sneak Peek Into Her Bhutan Travel Diaries

Malavika Mohanan is a gorgeous actress who performs in Tamil and Malayalam movies. The diva is well-known for her flawless sense of style and remarkable acting abilities; she has become a true fashion icon. Malavika Mohanan, a stunning diva, loves to travel a lot. She enjoys treating herself to “me time” by taking breaks from her hectic acting career. This time, the actress is relaxing in Bhutan’s breathtaking scenery. She also shared some photos from her stylish holidays today. Let’s look down below.

Malavika Mohanan’s Travel Diaries-

The gorgeous actress shows her style in a casual outfit; she opted for a grey crop top and blue jeans and posted a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a grey round neckline, half-sleeves, crop t-shirt, and paired with light blue flared loose wide hemline jeans. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with peachy blushy cheeks and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and diamond earrings, black sunglasses, and paired with grey shoes. She is seen holding a black coffee mug in the pictures and opted for candid pictures.

The actress released a video showing the beauty of nature with mountains, greenery, fresh air, and valleys. The diva appeared in a dark round neckline, half-sleeves, crop T-shirt, beige bell-bottom pants, and paired with black rolled-up sleeves zipper. She fashioned her hair in a braided hairstyle. The diva opted for simple base makeup with nude lips. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and black shoes. She is seen crossing the longest suspension bridge with a style.

