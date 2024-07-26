Exploring City To Enjoying Dessert: Dive Into Pooja Hegde’s Thrilling Italy Vacation

Pooja Hegde is known for her role in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Jaan alongside Salman Khan and is one the most famous and talented actresses in the industry. Apart from acting skills, the actress is known for her social media presence; whether sharing work updates or travel photos, her Instagram posts are a delight to her fans. Recently, Pooja Hegde enjoyed her vacation in Italy, which showcases their beautiful photos of the stunning country. Please take a look at her vacation below!

Pooja Hegde’s Italy Vacation-

Taking to her Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shared photos of herself enjoying her vacation in Lecce, Italy. In the first picture, she is spotted strolling through the charming streets of Lecce, soaking in the rich culture and history. In the next picture, she shares a picture of a map with the beautiful architecture of Basilica Santa Croce. Her travel diary is filled with stunning snapshots of iconic landmarks and many more.

No trip to Italy is complete without indulging in its world-famous cuisine. Pooja made sure to savor every bite of the delicious Italian food. In the picture, the actress shared a picture of a fried prawn dish and a refreshing drink as she enjoyed her food while looking at the sea view. She also enjoyed Ice cream and a special Italian dish with spaghetti with garlic tossed in olive oil. There are candid photos of Pooja exploring the cities, interacting with locals, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

By sharing these photos, Pooja Hegde wrote, “A map to la dolce vita…”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.