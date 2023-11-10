I love travelling to temples: Sumit Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame

Actress Sumit Singh who is all set to make a big bang comeback in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the role of Reeva, is a travel freak. She loves to travel alone and enjoys her own company.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sumit talks about her love for travel and the places she wants to travel to.

Read them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love to travel by car. I like listening to music and enjoying the scenic beauty as we travel.

Your most memorable travel was:

I have a lot of them. Recently, I went to Manali for a shoot. I enjoyed being under the sky full of stars. I was at peace out there.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I love travelling to temples. Whenever I get time, I want to go to the Adiyog Centre. I am a Shiv bhakt, so will love to be there.

Your favorite travel buddy:

There is no travel buddy. I enjoy travelling alone, love to learn about myself more, and enjoy my own company.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual. You can enjoy your travel a lot if you are comfortably dressed.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Slippers, chargers and lip balm

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I love going to the mountains. There is a different level of peace in such places.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling alone. But I would also like to have company.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a very bad singer. But during travelling, I sing a lot. You can say that’s the expression of joy.