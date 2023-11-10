Lifestyle | Travel

I love travelling to temples: Sumit Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame

Sumit Singh the talented actress known for her role of Reeva in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, gets talking about her love for travel. Read it here at the travel segment at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Sumit Singh who is all set to make a big bang comeback in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the role of Reeva, is a travel freak. She loves to travel alone and enjoys her own company.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sumit talks about her love for travel and the places she wants to travel to.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love to travel by car. I like listening to music and enjoying the scenic beauty as we travel.

Your most memorable travel was:

I have a lot of them. Recently, I went to Manali for a shoot. I enjoyed being under the sky full of stars. I was at peace out there.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I love travelling to temples. Whenever I get time, I want to go to the Adiyog Centre. I am a Shiv bhakt, so will love to be there.

Your favorite travel buddy:

There is no travel buddy. I enjoy travelling alone, love to learn about myself more, and enjoy my own company.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual. You can enjoy your travel a lot if you are comfortably dressed.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Slippers, chargers and lip balm

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I love going to the mountains. There is a different level of peace in such places.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling alone. But I would also like to have company.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a very bad singer. But during travelling, I sing a lot. You can say that’s the expression of joy.

