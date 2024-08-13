Inside Bollywood Celebrities Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, And Parineeti Chopra’s Fun-Packed Vacation, Check Out The Pics!

Bollywood celebrities know how to balance their hectic schedules with some much-needed downtime, and when stars like Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra come together for a vacation, you can bet it will be a fun-filled affair! The trio recently took a break from their busy lives to unwind at a scenic destination, and their vacation photos prove they had a blast. Take a look below!

Bollywood Celebrities Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, And Parineeti Chopra’s Fun-Packed Vacation

1) Malaika Arora’s Star-Studded Paris Getaway

Malaika Arora embraces the Parisian lifestyle as she gracefully walks through the charming streets of Paris, exploring the city’s iconic landmarks and soaking in the culture. The actress wore a chic white high-neck half-sleeve crop top and high-waist shorts for an outing in Pairs. She styles her look with open hair, minimal makeup, and peach matte lips and pairs her look with white stilettos. Malaika’s Parisian adventure is nothing short of glamorous.

2) Varun Dhawan’s Lovey Dovey Moments with Wifey Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is currently in Serbia filming Citadel: Honey Bunny, an upcoming spy action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Despite his busy schedule, he’s making time to spend time with his wife, Natasha Dalal. The couple recently had a cozy lunch together, and Varun even took a selfie showing off the stunt marks on his face, hinting at the intense action sequences in his upcoming movie sequel.

3) Parineeti Chopra’s Fun Moment In London

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her vacation in London with a shopping spree at one of the city’s famous malls. She shared selfie snaps flaunting her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) in an all-black fit. The outfit featured a black round neckline, a half-sleeved high-length T-shirt, and matching tight pants. As she enjoyed her fun-packed vacation, she looked effortlessly stylish and radiant.

Check out the pics of these Bollywood stars as they make the most of their time in different corners of the world! Their vacation pictures will brighten your day and make you dream of your next getaway.