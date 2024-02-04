Munmun Dutta Shares Throwback Photos From TMKOC Shoot In Disney Land, Take A Look

Munmun Dutta‘s latest Instagram dump will leave you nostalgic for the good old days from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, the legendary comedy show. The actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with the throwback glimpse of Disney Land, taking us back in the memory lane. These pictures delighted the fans, and they expressed their love in the comments. Let’s take a look below.

Throwback Pictures From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma From Disney Land

The shared pictures are from 2014; the lovely moments feature TMKOC’s actors when the team was shooting for the Hong Kong sequence. Munmun Dutta captioned the pictures, “Memories from our shoot in Disney Land, Hong Kong in 2014.”

The delightful photos feature the cast of the show, including Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal; Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Jethalal’s father, Champaklal; Sonalika Joshi, who plays the role of Madhavi Bhide; Dilkhush who played the role of Rohan Bhabhi and others.

These throwback pictures are from Disney Land, and the cast members can be seen enjoying their time in the dreamland. From posing with cartoons to walking off the streets and enjoying some tasty croissants, the Hong Kong trip was all fun. With these visuals, Taarak Mehta viewers are also enjoying the good old days memories.

