Munmun Dutta Unveils Colombia’s Ancient Mysteries on Vacation

The stunning Munmun Dutta from the legendary comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is enjoying her time to the fullest on her Colombia vacation. The actress has been sharing insights from her vacation ever since she flew from Mumbai, and after sharing her experience exploring the valley and greenery, the actress now reveals the ancient mysteries of the place.

Taking to her Instagram, Munmun dropped some super fun pictures revealing the ancient mysteries of a place called Comuna 13 in Colombia. The actress unveils that Comuna 13 was one of the most dangerous places in the world with all the wrong work being done here, especially drug trafficking organizations who used poor people as a way to destroy things in this place.

Further, she revealed that during operation ORION in 2002 by the president, the residents were caught in the crossfire, which led to many injuries and deaths. However, the place is still not entirely safe, but the future looks bright. Also, the colorful communes in Medellin filled with murals (wall paintings) tell the story of Comuna 13, the past violence, and a hopeful future.

Throughout the photos, the actress posed in front of these murals and beautifully shared the story of Comuna 13 with her fans. The artistic visuals are a treat to the eyes, and the story is very interesting.

What is your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments box below.