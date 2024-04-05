Lifestyle | Travel

You can check out Anushka Sen's shared pictures series as she enjoys her Seoul, South Korea trip. Korea Tourism organized this trip. Take a look below.

Anushka Sen is a dazzling diva known for her stunning performance in the entertainment TV industry. The actress has been performing since childhood and won several hearts with her fashion appearance. Anushka just visited Korea and created lifelong memories. After returning from her Korean trip, the television actress recently released several images on Instagram.

Anushka Sen’s Trip To Seoul Appearance-

The stunning diva shared Instagram pictures from her trip to Seoul, South Korea. Anushka’s fashion sense was displayed as she opted for a casual yet chic look. She wore a peach cowl neckline, a sleeveless top, and tucked into white flared pants. Her sleek, straight, middle-parted hairstyle added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

She chose a natural flush, applying simple base makeup with brown matte lips. The diva added a touch of personality to her outfit with a green charm necklace, gold ear hoops, a silver wristwatch, and a beaded bracelet paired with black sunglasses, a blue shoulder bag, and white and blue sneakers.

In the pictures, Anushka Sen’s natural beauty is beautifully juxtaposed with the serene water, vibrant pink blooms, and lush greenery of Seoul. This was her fifth visit to Korea, and she made the most of it by striking dynamic poses, radiating charm, and capturing the essence of nature in her pictures with her father.

