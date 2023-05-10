Shivangi Joshi's Engaging Vacay Pics From Maldives Are Breathtaking; Check Here

Shivangi Joshi is enjoying to the fullest as she vacays with her family in Maldives. News is that Shivangi will be celebrating her birthday at the place. Check out her elegant pictures and videos.

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress who was last seen in Colors’ Bekaboo in a special appearance is busy at her new vacation destination. Yes, Shivangi is with her family at Maldives right now. News is rife that she will be celebrating her birthday in Maldives. Well, it is a happy sight to see Shivangi in the calm and serene ambience of Maldives. Shivangi took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her family pictures and also updated her fans about bringing in her birthday with her family.

She is seen showing off the resort where she is put up. Shivangi has a penchant for hats and she vividly displays them in this trip. She is seen in casual pretty wears, with her hair made into a bun. Her hats and her stylish attires match up to the beautiful locale that she is in.

She uses block print casuals and is seen savouring every moment of her trip in Maldives. Truly, Maldives is a place to enjoy and Shivangi is seen doing just that!! She is also seen in pink co-ord set, and she has clicks with her siblings and family too.

You can check the video and pictures here.

Video and Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Shivangi looks a diva in this vacation-specific styling!!

On the work front, there are media reports of Shivangi Joshi soon being back to TV screen as the lead of Sony’s new show of Balaji Telefilms. She is rumoured to be paired with Kushal Tandon.

