Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 Cast Shivangi Joshi As Bhagyashree And Harshad Chopda As Risabh: Check Show Time & More Updates

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is the fourth season of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain series, airing on Sony TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, casting Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda as the lead couple. As the show has already premiered, check out details about the cast, characters, summary, show times, premiere date, and more updates.

Full Cast

The show stars Shivangi Joshi as the female lead and Harshad Chopda as the male lead. It also features Manoj Kolhatkar, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Yash Pandit, Divyangana Jain, and others in key roles.

Characters

Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl, while Harshad Chopda plays the character of Rishabh Kapoor, a Punjabi boy. Manoj Kolhatkar plays the role of Bhagyashree’s father, Vinayak Iyer, while Pyumori Mehta Ghosh plays the role of Bhagyashree’s mother, Padma Iyer. Yash Pandit portrays the character of Bhagyashree’s brother and Divyangana Jain as Bhagyashree’s sister-in-law.

Show Start Date And Airing Time

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season premiered on 16 June 2025 and airs at 8:30 PM, Monday to Friday.

Summary

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 focuses on Bhagyashree Iyer and Rishabh Kapoor’s life. The story narrates the life of Bhagyashree, who is living alone in New Delhi after running away from her house five years ago to marry a man, but he rejected her. Bhagyashree has lost her trust in love, while Rishabh is a carefree and happy who, in search of a job, becomes Bhagyashree’s colleague, beginning their love story.

Paired for the first time, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda are already winning hearts with their steaming chemistry while fans lovingly call them ‘RishRee.’