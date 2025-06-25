Shivangi Joshi Blossoms in Sunshine Yellow Lehenga Look

Shivangi Joshi turned heads with her recent ethnic appearance, looking every bit like a walking ray of sunshine, with a soft floral twist, making her entire look bloom with charm.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow lehenga set adorned with delicate golden detailing, the actor exuded festive elegance

The outfit featured a full-sleeved blouse with a V-neck cut woven in golden accents that glistened against the rich yellow fabric. The matching lehenga skirt echoed the same golden prints and intricate patterns, creating a cohesive and graceful silhouette. To complete the ensemble, she paired it with a sheer, yellow dupatta featuring a fine, golden border, which added a light, airy feel—effortless yet regal.

Shivangi Joshi’s sunflower-inspired lehenga look is the perfect inspiration for daytime festivities, haldi functions, or sunlit celebrations

But what truly set Shivangi Joshi’s look apart was her hairstyle. She styled her hair in a semi-braided look, leaving soft, loose flicks at the front for a touch of romance. The star element? Two sunflower-shaped accessories with pearls nestled in the braid—subtle yet enchanting, giving her a whimsical, garden-fairy vibe.

Yellow shinny, radiant makeup and sunflower hair details took a step ahead

Her makeup remained fresh and understated, keeping the entire aesthetic grounded in softness. Shivangi Joshi opted for a peachy tone blended with golden highlights, creating a dewy finish across her face. Her eyes were subtly defined with neutral shimmer, and the blush-toned lips added the perfect finishing touch to her glowing skin.

In a refreshing twist, she opted to skip heavy accessories, allowing her sunflower braid and radiant makeup to do all the talking. This minimalist approach gave the overall styling a balanced and modern edge, proving that less can truly be more when done right.

With her radiant presence, graceful outfit, and elegant braid adorned with blooms, she made a poetic fashion statement—one that captured the heart of spring in a single look.