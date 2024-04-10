Lifestyle | Travel

Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma look vibrant and happy in their vacation pictures. The duo spent quality time in Uttarakhand. Read to know their engagements here.

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma, Uttarakhand

Surbhi Chandna and longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma, got married in a very pompous affair and celebration that happened in Jaipur, on 2 March. And now it is a long-drawn private time for the newlyweds, and they have been enjoying each other’s company while they are busy exploring newer places. As per the social media posts of Surbhi, we got to know that Karan and Surbhi recently had a long-cherished vacation in Uttarakhand. Calling the beauty of the place to be unreal, Surbhi wrote a long post about them enjoying their time as they looked up places of interest in and around Uttarakhand.

In her long post, Surbhi wrote,

There is soo much beauty in Uttarakhand that its unreal

Husband & I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding , the sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property and the experience has been surreal

Seen her relishing our High Tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar Deer & few endangered Birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karanrsharma09 🤎

What an experience

Enjoyed the property’s organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali

Also i have been super excited through this trip cause karan loves Safari and i haven’t experienced it ever

The weather was Bomb wish we could stay longer 😍

Visiting you’ll super soon

The pictures she put up really made the day for all the Surbhi fans. They got a detailed insight into this romantic time of Karan and Surbhi. The pictures had them in cute poses, exploring nature. Interestingly, Surbhi was decked in an Indian ethnic wear, while Karan was seen in a casual look.

The romantic couple also had a meal by the river, arranging the spread of the meal on display. They chatted over food and enjoyed their happy time.

All the Surbhi fans must be rejoicing on seeing these pictures and post!!