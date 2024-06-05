TMKOC Munmun Dutta Take Us Back To Colombia With Beautiful Throwback Vacation Photos!

Munmun Dutta is widely known for her role as Babita Iyer in the famous TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). The actress loves to travel the world. Her Instagram is a trove of beautiful travel memories, showcasing her adventures across various exotic destinations. Recently, the actress shared a series of stunning throwback photos from her vacation in Colombia with her fans. Here’s a glimpse into her picturesque holiday:

Munmun Dutta’s Throwback Colombia Memories-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress appeared in a stunning red and black maxi dress. She rounded off her look with open, highlighted wavy tresses, minimal makeup, and peach glossy lips. To complement her outfit, the actress opted for funky orange sandals.

With her throwback memories, The actress delighted her followers by sharing snapshots from her exploration of the vibrant street of Cartagena in Colombia. In the first picture, she strolls through the lively streets, capturing the essence of the place. Her caption, “Hola Colombia,” accompanied by the Colombian flag, a hello hand emoji, and a heart eyes emoji, is a testament to her love for the country. She also added #tbt, a nod to the throwback nature of the post.

In the second picture, she flaunts her stunning dress and poses candidly with a beautiful smile. The background features beautiful rainbow shades of umbrellas hanging at the top of the street, which gives an attractive appearance to the street of Cartagena and beautiful street appearance. She captioned the photo, “COLOMBIA TE QUIERO TANTO.”

Munmun Dutta’s throwback vacation photos from Colombia offer a delightful escape and a peek into the enchanting beauty of this South American gem.