Vacation Goals: Shweta Tiwari Enjoys Tropical Getaway with Her Son Reyansh in Thailand, Shares Mesmerizing Pictures!

Shweta Tiwari shares a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram through a collection of stunning pictures. The actress has been posting images of her lovely and relaxing holidays with her son Reyansh. However, In her latest post, it’s evident that the actress is having a fantastic time in Thailand. Check out her mesmerizing pictures below.

Shweta Tiwari’s Tropical Vacation with Her Son in Thailand-

Shweta Tiwari flaunts breathtaking pictures from her recent Thailand trip with her son. Shweta Tiwari looked stunning in a blue printed collar, full sleeves, front buttons, thigh-high slit, ankle-length dress. She completed her style with side-parted wavy open hair, minimal makeup, brown creamy lips, silver ear studs, and a black waist bag. On the other hand, Reyansh looks uber cool in a pink floral t-shirt that is perfect for summer and paired with beige shorts. His combed hairstyle and red Crocs compliment his overall outfit.

In the initial pictures, she visits the Grand Palace and captures the moment with her camera lens. We can see beautiful gold statues in the background of one of the pictures. In the next picture, She shows the mother-son duo bonded over the trip and takes a candid picture with her son Reyansh while looking at the greenery. Lastly, the actress sits on the wooden bench and gives a pose while flaunting her toned legs with a beautiful waterfall and greenery background.

Her post will inspire wanderlust and warm the hearts of her followers as they vicariously enjoy her tropical escapade.

