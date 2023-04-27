10 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Overwhelmed Shraddha Kapoor Shares Love For Fans

Shraddha Kapoor shares love for fans in the latest Instagram story

On Wednesday, 26th April 2023, Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film Aashiqui 2 completed 10 years. The film was released earlier on 26th April 2013. It featured one of the favorite on-screen couples, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. This film marks the entry of Shradhha Kapoor and the first blockbuster hit, which launched her as an actress. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapoor came into the limelight. In addition, Shraddha Kapoor shared her love for fans for the love they have been showering.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Overwhelming Response

At the end of the day, Shraddha Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram. In the boomerang video Shraddha expressed her gratitude and thanked all her fans for the beautiful edits for her debut film with her cuteness. In the caption, she wrote, “Seeing all your edits

#10YearsOfAashiqui2

Uffffff all this overflowing love!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!

Kyunki…

TUM SAB MERI AASHIQUI HO.” And in the background, she chose Arijit Singh’s song from Aashiqui 2, Tum Hi Ho.

Shraddha Kapoor Next

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor buzzed in the limelight with the success of her recent film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The audience enjoyed the romance comedy drama featuring the duo for the first time. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is all over the internet for her upcoming sequel of Stree alongside Rajkumar Rao. Shraddha Kapoor is constant interest in news headlines for different reasons.

