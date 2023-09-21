Movies | Celebrities

3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran

Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anupama Parameswaran, the mesmerizing stars of the south, have captivated us with their exquisite silk saree ensembles

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 08:12:26
In the world of ethnic attire, Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anupama Parameswaran, the mesmerizing stars of the south, have captivated us with their exquisite silk saree ensembles. However, it’s not merely the sarees that have captured our attention; it’s the blouse designs that have left us awe-inspired. Embark with us on a journey as we delve into three essential silk saree blouse styles, each bestowing its own unique charm upon this timeless garment.

Tamanna Bhatia’s Embellished Extravaganza: The Scooped Neck Charm

When it comes to setting the fashion bar high, Tamanna Bhatia is a name that never disappoints. She recently graced the spotlight in a beautiful pink Benarasi silk saree that was nothing short of a masterpiece. What truly caught our attention, though, was her choice of blouse design. Tamanna opted for a stylish scooped neck blouse that perfectly balanced the traditional elegance of the saree with a modern twist. The heavily embellished blouse added a touch of opulence to the ensemble, making it an ideal choice for special occasions. To complete the look, she adorned a floral hairbun, minimal makeup, and stunning accessories that left us spellbound. Tamanna Bhatia proves that when it comes to silk saree blouse designs, the scooped neck charm is a must-have.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Regal Gold: The High-Neck Brochet Elegance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been a vision of grace and style, and her choice of a golden silk saree took elegance to a whole new level. What set her look apart was the high-neck Brochet blouse design she paired it with. The regal high-neck added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble, making her look like royalty. Samantha’s makeup was bold and beautiful, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the saree. She adorned a beautiful hairbun and minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. But what truly stole the show were her accessories—a heavy emerald-beaded neckpiece paired with emerald-beaded ear studs. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s high-neck Brochet blouse design is a timeless choice for those seeking a regal silk saree look.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Graceful Contrast: The Golden Embellished Charm

Anupama Parameswaran showcased a stunning example of how contrasting blouse designs can elevate a silk saree ensemble. She donned a gorgeous blue silk saree and paired it with a pink matching golden embellished blouse. The contrast between the blue saree and the pink-golden blouse created a visually appealing harmony. Anupama opted for minimal makeup, letting the outfit speak for itself. Her choice of golden accessories added a touch of elegance, and her beautiful hairbun completed the look. Anupama Parameswaran’s silk saree look with a contrasting golden embellished blouse is a must-try for those who appreciate graceful charm with a hint of contrast.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

