3 Pooja Hegde’s minimalist fashion picks to upgrade your New Year wardrobe

As we bid farewell to the old and usher in the new, what better way to hit refresh than by taking cues from the ever-stylish Pooja Hegde? The Bollywood sensation has donned her fashion fairy godmother cape once again, sprinkling a touch of minimalist magic on our wardrobes. Brace yourselves for a fashion journey filled with silver glitz, mandala elegance, and retro silver glamour. Pooja Hegde is here to guide us on a sartorial adventure that promises to upgrade our New Year wardrobe game, one chic ensemble at a time!

Glittering Glamour with Falguni & Shane Peacock’s Bling Bash

Pooja Hegde kicked off the fashion fiesta with a jaw-dropping choice from Falguni & Shane Peacock’s treasure trove. Picture this: a silver strapless crop top paired with a snug-fitting skirt – the perfect dance partners for any festive shindig. Covered in silver bling, Pooja struck the ultimate balance for a wedding season glow-up. Her makeup game? Smokey black eyes bringing out her inner feline fierceness, while blush pink lips and coral-hued blush turned the party vibes up a notch. And oh, her silky brown hair? Cascading in soft waves, sealing the deal with a touch of romance.

Mandalas and Charm: Ritu Kumar’s Diwali Showstopper

In round two of Pooja’s style saga, she dazzled in a Ritu Kumar-designed mandala ensemble – an artwork in itself. The luxe Flat Dupion duo, boasting a round neck and long sleeves, oozed elegance with a festive twist. Pooja effortlessly embraced the ethnic theme, letting her wavy hair play freely. Picture swaying Jhumkas, a dewy makeup look accentuating her features – every detail painting a picture of fashion perfection. This ensemble isn’t just an outfit; it’s a Diwali masterpiece, seamlessly blending tradition with modern grace.

Jenny Packham’s Sequin Spectacle: Retro Silver Stunner

Pooja Hegde took us on a trip down retro lane with her third look – a shimmering Jenny Packham gown stealing the spotlight. While gold was having its moment, Pooja went full-on silver glam. Imagine a sequin dress hugging in all the right places, a plunging neckline, and mesh accents that added that extra bit of allure. Pooja’s beauty game was on fire – highlighted to perfection and a rich burgundy lip color making a bold statement. Oh, and did we mention the backless design for that extra oomph? Pooja Hegde, the true fashionista, proving that silver can be the new gold any day!