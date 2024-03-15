3 Times Pooja Hegde’s Iconic Fashion Moments In Golden Outfits

Actress Pooja Hegde is well-known in Indian cinema for her stunning beauty and skill. Thanks to her incredible acting abilities, she became one of the most prominent actresses in town. Not only does her acting talent deserve all the praise, but her sense of style also deserves praise. She can style every outfit well, from gorgeous backless gowns to dreamy lehenga. We also reveal some of the diva’s golden-garb ensemble moments, where she showed off her style prowess.

Pooja Hegde’s Golden Outfits Appearance-

Golden Cocktail Dress

Pooja Hegde, a talented actress, shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram while wearing a gold cocktail outfit. The diva chose a black velvet and gold work embroidered fabric, including a midi dress with a gold V-neckline, sleeveless bodycon, and embroidered flora and fauna. The clothing is from Anita Dongre’s label. She styled her hair in a wavy, middle-parted look. The diva chose a glam look, including peach matte lipstick and shimmering accentuated cheekbones. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond stone embellished necklace and a ring paired with black and gold heels.

Glamorous Golden Gown

The B’Town diva opted for a glam look as she donned a golden strapless gown and posted a picture on Instagram. She looks stunning in a golden shiny fabric strapless, pleated tube-style appearance, midriff fitted, bodycon ankle-length with an attached back floor-length tassel gown. Her hair looked great in a tight, wavy ponytail with a middle part. The stunning diva wore a glamorous look, including sparkly eyeshadow, shimmering accentuated cheekbones, and matte pink lips. She adds a bracelet, matching ear studs, gold heels, and dazzling earrings to complete her ensemble.

Golden Mini Dress

The stunning diva appeared wearing a golden mini-dress, and she looked stunning. The ensemble included a strappy, cowl-necked, sleeveless, pleated bodycon asymmetric hemline mini-dress embellished with gold rhinestones. She wore her hair in a wavy, middle-parted manner. The diva wore subtle makeup, with brown matte lips and sparkly eyeshadow. She added a gold bracelet as an accessory to her ensemble.

Which gorgeous Pooja Hegde's avatar did you like the most?