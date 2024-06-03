3 Times Raashii Khanna’s Saree Styling Lessons For The Ultimate Vogue Statement!

Raashii Khanna is a brilliant actress and fashionista. She is well-known for her beauty, grace, and fashion sense, as she regularly attends events dressed in stunning and elegant outfits. Today, she made a statement by dressing in sarees and giving us major stylish lessons for various occasions. Consider the stunning attractiveness of her recent looks.

Raashii Khanna’s Saree Styling Appearance-

Dusty Grey And Rose Gold Saree

The stunning diva looks elegant in a dusty grey and rose gold saree and posted a picture of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a dusty grey tulle with rose gold sequins and bugle beads embroidered deep neckline blouse with feather detailing at sleeves and paired with matching colored hand embroidered tulle fabric little sheer saree with feather detailing, dropped end piece and a feathered shoulder cape. The outfit is from Rouje and it costs Rs. 140,000. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted low bun hairstyle with loose wavy bangs. The diva opted for minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, brown matte cheeks, and lips. She accessories her outfit with a pink and green choker and diamond ear studs by Maya Sanghavi Jewels.

Black And Beige Tissue Saree

The gorgeous diva looked alluring in a black and beige tissue saree and shared it on Instagram. The outfit featured a black and beige duo-colored tissue fabric saree, a dropped end piece, a black one-shoulder sweetheart neckline, and a sleeveless crepe blouse. The outfit is from Masumi Mewawalla, and it costs Rs. 20,000. She fashioned her hair in a ponytail hairstyle with earlocks. The diva did her heavy makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara, kajal kohl, brown shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold layered choker and matching rings by Eurumme Jewellery.

Light Pink Net Saree

Raashii Khanna exudes elegance in a light pink net saree and shared it on Instagram. She donned a pink with gold heavy floral embroidered cut work V-plunging neckline, half-sleeves raw silk blouse and paired with matching-colored silk net fabric heavy zardosi embroidered, cut work border saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Kavitha Gutta, and it costs Rs. 75,700. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted puffed bun hairstyle with pink and white floral tucked in the bun. The actress opted for minimal makeup with light pink eyeshadow, black kajal kohl, pink cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond embellished choker by Jaipur Gems.

Which look of Raashii’s will you opt for your occasion? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.