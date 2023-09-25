3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices

The beauty Shruti Haasan is a famous actress in the entertainment world. She prominently works in South cinema. Apart from amazing acting skills, the diva is known for her sartorial fashion choices at events, functions, parties, and many other places. Her simple yet attractive looks always amazed her fans. Here take a look at Shruti Haasan’s sartorial fashion choices.

1) The Goth Beauty

The talented actress Shruti in the below picture marked her Cannes Film Festival debut in Goth fashion. She wore a netted dress with a flower detail. Her impactful makeup with bold red lips and sleek hairstyle uplifted her glam. She looked stunning through the pictures floating on the internet.

2) The Sassy Queen

Shruti made a remarkable appearance in a unique style as she donned a black bralette underneath a see-through puffy crop top paired with a black fringy fishtail skirt. In contrast, gold ornaments and a dramatic look made her look elite. The diva always comes up with something unexpected and new.

3) The Prints Passion

In the below picture, the actress appeared attention-grabbing in a multi-colour printed bodycon with a giant bow and puffy sleeves. The minimal makeup and clean hairstyle added to her glam. Her look is always killer.

Which look of Shruti Haasan did you like the most among the above three? Follow IWMBuzz.com.