Movies | Celebrities

3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices

Shruti Haasan is a famous diva in the town. She has a unique taste in fashion. Here check out times the actress's style with her sartorial fashion choices

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023 03:30:50
3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810550

The beauty Shruti Haasan is a famous actress in the entertainment world. She prominently works in South cinema. Apart from amazing acting skills, the diva is known for her sartorial fashion choices at events, functions, parties, and many other places. Her simple yet attractive looks always amazed her fans. Here take a look at Shruti Haasan’s sartorial fashion choices.

1) The Goth Beauty

The talented actress Shruti in the below picture marked her Cannes Film Festival debut in Goth fashion. She wore a netted dress with a flower detail. Her impactful makeup with bold red lips and sleek hairstyle uplifted her glam. She looked stunning through the pictures floating on the internet.

3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810546

3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810547

2) The Sassy Queen

Shruti made a remarkable appearance in a unique style as she donned a black bralette underneath a see-through puffy crop top paired with a black fringy fishtail skirt. In contrast, gold ornaments and a dramatic look made her look elite. The diva always comes up with something unexpected and new.

3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810548

3) The Prints Passion

In the below picture, the actress appeared attention-grabbing in a multi-colour printed bodycon with a giant bow and puffy sleeves. The minimal makeup and clean hairstyle added to her glam. Her look is always killer.

3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810549

Which look of Shruti Haasan did you like the most among the above three? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories 854011
Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories
Shruti Haasan Embraces 'Gothic' Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories 852423
Shruti Haasan Embraces ‘Gothic’ Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories
Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850210
Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown
Braids To Bun: Shruti Haasan's Trendy Hairstyles 847734
Braids To Bun: Shruti Haasan’s Trendy Hairstyles
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out 845473
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown 842893
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns ‘Witch’ In Black Gown

Latest Stories

Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845182
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first photo as newlyweds goes viral 855171
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first photo as newlyweds goes viral
Watch: Rakhi Sawant saves an 'oops moment' in see-through yellow georgette saree 850483
Watch: Rakhi Sawant saves an ‘oops moment’ in see-through yellow georgette saree
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855144
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena’s Picks
High fashion for men: Style a satin suit this season like Ranveer Singh 855060
High fashion for men: Style a satin suit this season like Ranveer Singh
Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria 854830
Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria
Read Latest News