Pink is a color that may be worn indoors and outdoors all year. Pink is a great “throw-it-on-option” when you want to stand out and make a dramatic statement in pastels or fuchsia. If your love of pink prevents you from changing things up, it’s definitely better to celebrate it by polishing it up with celeb-approved ensembles. Yep, we’ve discovered a Bollywood actress who wears pink everything from jammies to party-perfect bodycon dresses.

You may appreciate Hero No. 1 actress Karisma Kapoor for her style files that will show you how to wear pink in different ways.

Ms. Kapoor is always on the move. Zara Umrigar’s fuchsia pink full-length gown has exquisite sequins, a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, and long sleeves. A studded earring set, ankle-strap shoes, and a bold lip will complete the ensemble.

Don’t we all adore a desi drape? The perennially young Dil To Pagal Hai star wore a Raw Mango flamingo silk saree. She appeared like a majestic queen with her gold patterns, saree, and large border. She finished the look with a close-neck shirt and accessorized with jhumkas, bangles, and a necklace with layers of bling.

Do you believe kurtas are the most comfortable? It is something we agree with. Karisma looked stunning in a long magenta kurta with a V-neckline and gold flower embroidery on the sleeves and hem. The white Patiala salwar and dupatta are also hand embroidered all over. You may complete the style with a potli bag, juttis, a gold choker, and bangles.

If you have a closet full of black shirts, here’s a great way to dress them up. Combine it with a Kalmanovich abstract pink patterned satin skirt and metallic hoops.

Going for a walk or shopping with your best friend? Wear a checkered knotted dress with a slit in the front with white shoes, black sunglasses, and a hat.

Which appearance are you going to try to imitate? Please let us know in the comments section below. Continue to follow and read IWMbuzz.com for more wonderful stuff and articles.