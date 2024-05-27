5 Things Raashii Khanna Adds To Double The Denim-on-denim Fashion

When it comes to fashion, Raashii Khanna loves to give her best. Whether at a party, family function, or awards ceremony, she keeps her best foot forward. However, in her recent photos, the diva is redefining denim-on-denim fashion, adding her own touch to double the fashion. Let’s look at five things that Raashii Khanna added to her denim-on-denim style to double the fashion.

1) Waistcoat

For the denim-on-denim style, Raashii opted for a chic waistcoat instead of a denim shirt or jacket to give a classy yet attractive look. She wore the waistcoat to define her stunning figure, which is something new and unexpected.

2) The Denim Slit Skirt

To complete her denim-on-denim look, the Farzi actress opted for a denim skirt, ditching the usual denim pants and shorts to add a feminine touch. However, the front slit gave her cheeks and sizzling appearance.

3) Golden Accessories

Raashii elegantly paired her look with golden hoop earrings and a bangle, adding a golden sparkle that effortlessly elevated her appearance.

4) Half-secured Hair Styled In Curls

These soft curls, half open and half secured, give a fairytale vibe that complements Raashii’s denim avatar. We love how effortlessly she wears this new look.

5) The Minimalistic Makeup

The actress perfectly balances her style and combines sleek style with a pop of color. After golden accessories, Raashii adorned her look with minimal makeup, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and baby-pink lips.

In the end, she completed her look with transparent heels. With these stunning options, Raashii redefined the denim-on-denim style and doubled the fashion.