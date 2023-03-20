Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most attractive actresses. The diva never fails to wow us with her gorgeous appearance and is frequently spotted wearing stunning ensembles. In the film industry, the actress has made a name for herself as a fashionista. She has wowed millions of followers with her stunning appearance, and her fans can’t get enough of her style. Have a look at how Shraddha Kapoor turned attention with her daring attire.

Feelings of ethnicity

The diva put her traditional foot forward and looked ethnic in a white lehenga while attending a wedding. She accessorized her stunning outfit with a set of hefty statement earrings and a fuss-free ponytail.

Look ready for a date

The diva wore a black velvet gown and looked date-ready, giving us one of the most stunning looks of the week.

wearing a yellow saree

Following the conventional path, the actress looked radiant in a yellow saree. She completed her outfit with a maang tika and open waves.

The denim look

The actress wore a denim wrap number for film promotion, proving herself to be a fashionista on the block.

Stunning in yellow

Shraddha Kapoor radiated summer feelings in a notable cropped white jacket and a yellow pleated skirt combination.