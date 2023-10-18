Movies | Celebrities

69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video]

This year's National Film Awards ceremony had been eagerly anticipated after pandemic-related delays, as it honoured the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema during the year 2021.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 11:50:39
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video] 862244

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony of 2023 witnessed a dazzling array of celebrities gracing the event in New Delhi. Stars like Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon added a touch of glamour to the prestigious occasion, held at Vigyan Bhawan. The event was graced by none other than the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who presided over the proceedings. The extravaganza was made accessible to the masses through a live-stream broadcast by the Press Information Bureau.

This year’s National Film Awards ceremony had been eagerly anticipated after pandemic-related delays, as it honoured the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema during the year 2021. Among the notable winners was the charismatic Allu Arjun, who clinched the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” Meanwhile, the Best Actress award was shared by the versatile talents of Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their exceptional roles in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi,” respectively.

Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree

The Mimi actress attended the ceremony in a beautiful ivory white embellished saree with beige sheer boat neck blouse. She completed the look with floral hairbun and minimal makeup look. Check out Video:

The accolades continued to pour in as “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” was bestowed with the prestigious title of Best Feature Film, and “The Kashmir Files” received the coveted Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

Shoojit Sircar’s historical masterpiece, “Sardar Udham,” also had an extraordinary night at the ceremony, securing multiple accolades. Not only was it honored as the Best Hindi Film, but it also dominated in the technical categories, with awards for Best Cinematography going to Avik Mukhopadhyay, Best Audiography to Sinoy Joseph, Best Production Design to Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, and Best Costume Design to Veera Kapur Ee. The 69th National Film Awards ceremony truly showcased the incredible talent and artistry within the Indian film industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' is out now. 862235
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Ganapath’ is out now.
Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen 861150
Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song 860985
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon ‘My national award heroine’ as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra 860859
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels 860847
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman’s Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels
Airport Style 101: Disha Patani & Kriti Sanon’s cheeky picks 860501
Airport Style 101: Disha Patani & Kriti Sanon’s cheeky picks

Latest Stories

YRKKH actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda caught candid at a lounge in Mumbai [Viral Photo] 862250
YRKKH actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda caught candid at a lounge in Mumbai [Viral Photo]
Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun National's Best Actor In National's Capital As He Receives Prestigious National Award 862236
Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun National’s Best Actor In National’s Capital As He Receives Prestigious National Award
I can do anything for my family: Kinshuk Mahajan 862231
I can do anything for my family: Kinshuk Mahajan
Maldives Babe! Pooja Hegde twins with ‘healing ocean’ in blue bikini set, watch video 862167
Maldives Babe! Pooja Hegde twins with ‘healing ocean’ in blue bikini set, watch video
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out 862116
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out
Check Out: Vignesh Shivan drops BTS with MS Dhoni, says ‘directing & saying action for my idol’ 862126
Check Out: Vignesh Shivan drops BTS with MS Dhoni, says ‘directing & saying action for my idol’
Read Latest News