69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video]

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony of 2023 witnessed a dazzling array of celebrities gracing the event in New Delhi. Stars like Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon added a touch of glamour to the prestigious occasion, held at Vigyan Bhawan. The event was graced by none other than the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who presided over the proceedings. The extravaganza was made accessible to the masses through a live-stream broadcast by the Press Information Bureau.

This year’s National Film Awards ceremony had been eagerly anticipated after pandemic-related delays, as it honoured the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema during the year 2021. Among the notable winners was the charismatic Allu Arjun, who clinched the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” Meanwhile, the Best Actress award was shared by the versatile talents of Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their exceptional roles in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi,” respectively.

Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree

The Mimi actress attended the ceremony in a beautiful ivory white embellished saree with beige sheer boat neck blouse. She completed the look with floral hairbun and minimal makeup look.

The accolades continued to pour in as “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” was bestowed with the prestigious title of Best Feature Film, and “The Kashmir Files” received the coveted Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

Shoojit Sircar’s historical masterpiece, “Sardar Udham,” also had an extraordinary night at the ceremony, securing multiple accolades. Not only was it honored as the Best Hindi Film, but it also dominated in the technical categories, with awards for Best Cinematography going to Avik Mukhopadhyay, Best Audiography to Sinoy Joseph, Best Production Design to Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, and Best Costume Design to Veera Kapur Ee. The 69th National Film Awards ceremony truly showcased the incredible talent and artistry within the Indian film industry.