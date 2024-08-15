7 Times Dancing Diva Nora Fatehi In Cut-out Gowns Proves She Has Most Stunning Figure In Bollywood

When it comes to fashion, dancing diva Nora Fatehi never fails to keep her best foot forward. Her fashion comprises bold, beautiful, and vibrant choices, often becoming the center of attraction with her style. Her figure-fitting outfits show her curvy figure. So, let’s check out seven times when the actress proved she has the most stunning figure in Bollywood in cut-out gowns.

Check out these 7 Looks of Nora Fatehi in Cut-out Gowns-

1) Black Turtle Neck Silk Cut-out Gown

Nora effortlessly highlights her toned legs and curvy figure in this black extravaganza. The turtleneck pattern with full sleeves and padded shoulders makes this gown look captivating. However, the cut-out sheer details, creating a wavy cut from the top to bottom, make Nora look stunning.

2) Neon One-shoulder Cut-out Gown

Nora looks sight-to-behold in this neon green one-shoulder gown featuring a cute cut-out below the burst, followed by a fitting bodice. At the same time, the thigh-high slit details raise the glamour quotient instantly.

3) Wonder Woman Vibe In White Low-neck Cut-out Gown With Ruffle Cape

The Crakk actress becomes the center of attraction in a white cut-out gown. The actress channels her inner divine vibe wearing a low round neck gown featuring attractive cut-out details around the curves followed by a dual front slit, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals. With the white ruffle cape, she served Wonder Woman vibes.

4) Navy Blue Infinity Neckline Cut-out Gown

Nora channels her powerful side in a heavily embellished navy blue gown. The outfit features an attractive infinity blouse design with full sleeves followed by an attractive one-side cut-out detail highlighting the curvy midriff. While the fitting bottom with a side thigh-high slit looks stunning, beautifully enhancing Nora’s stunning figure.

5) Yellow One-shoulder Satin Cut-out Gown

The dancing queen defines her picturesque figure by wearing a one-shoulder yellow satin gown. The jaw-dropping cut-out around the busy and curves raises the temperature. At the same time, the fitting bottom with a side thigh-high slit accentuates her stunning figure.

6) Shimmery Sequence Silver Bodycon Gown

Nora takes the spotlight with her glamorous side in this shimmery silver sequin gown. The off-shoulder pattern featuring a huge cut-out accentuates her beautiful shoulders, while the bodycon gown defines her hourglass figure, making us fall for her.

7) Black Halter-neck Cut-out Two-piece Outfit

The dance diva Nora grabs attention with her sizzling black two-piece outfit featuring a low neckline black halter neck bralette-like bodice. The cut-out details around the curves show her thin waist, followed by thigh-high slit bottom, raising the glamour quotient. She flaunts her overall figure in an amazing outfit.

All these seven photos prove that Nora Fatehi has the most stunning figure in Bollywood, rocking every ensemble with grace and allure.