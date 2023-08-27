Movies | Celebrities

A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out

In this epic snapshot, we get a glimpse of young Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Kajol, Anaita Adajania, all assembled together with swag levels off the charts.

Calling all Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fans – it’s time to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane! A viral picture has taken the internet by storm, and it’s a major time travel moment for Bollywood enthusiasts.

This gem of a picture was unearthed from the depths of the internet and shared on the Reddit community group Bolly BlindsNGossip. In this epic snapshot, we get a glimpse of young Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Kajol, Anaita Adajania, all assembled together with swag levels off the charts.

The photograph is believed to have been captured during the filming of the iconic movie “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.” SRK is seen striking an ultra-cool pose, donned in a stylish black hooded jacket and jeans, radiating his signature charisma. Meanwhile, Kajol, as gorgeous as ever, is rocking a stunning bodycon outfit, and Uday Chopra’s smile is enough to make anyone feel truly nostalgic.

Check out below-

A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out 844545

For fans of this legendary on-screen duo, this picture is a delightful blast from the past, serving as a heartwarming reminder of the magic they created together on the silver screen.

Soon after the picture went viral on the internet, fans were quick to comment their guesses in the thread. It’s truly a rejoice for all the SRK-Kajol fans to see the duo along with their favourites back from the 90s all together! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below-

