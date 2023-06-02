A Turkish toast to friendship by Samantha for Vijay Deverakonda, see pics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 09:59:41
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, steal our hearts once again! These two stars, who are all set to reunite on the silver screen in the highly anticipated film “Kushi,” never miss an opportunity to shower each other with compliments on social media.

Samantha shares pictures from Turkey with Vijay

And Samantha’s latest post is pure gold! Captured by the talented director Shiva Nirvana, the adorable picture shows Samantha and Vijay seated in front of a table filled with mouthwatering food. But it’s Samantha’s heartfelt caption that truly melts our hearts. She beautifully describes their friendship, highlighting how they’ve been there for each other through thick and thin, celebrating both the highs and lows.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby 🤍
What a year it has been!!”

Here take a look-

Later Vijay Deverakonda also shared the picture on his Instagram stories and called Samantha his ‘Favourite Girl’

