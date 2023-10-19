Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos]

As the highly anticipated film “Aankh Micholi” gears up for its grand release, its leading lady, Mrunal Thakur, is making waves not only with her on-screen charm but also with her stunning fashion choices during the film’s promotions. In a recent promotional event, Mrunal Thakur was a sight to behold as she blossomed in a resplendent golden ethnic kurta adorned with intricate detailing. These promotional appearances are not only creating a buzz for the film but are also establishing Mrunal as a fashion icon, drawing the spotlight for her impeccable style and elegance.

Decoding Mrunal Thakur’s ethnic look

Mrunal Thakur, the Bollywood starlet, recently took her Instagram by storm, sharing a series of captivating pictures that had fashion enthusiasts and fans alike in awe. Her golden kurta, with a plunging neckline, seemed to emit its very own radiant glow, and it was adorned with intricate black embroidery, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship that left onlookers utterly enchanted. This golden-black ensemble was a winning combination that could make any fashion aficionado’s heart skip a beat. To top it all off, Mrunal paired it with stylish pants, elevating her entire look to a level of sheer elegance. With her mesmerizing kohled eyes and pink nude lips, she personified fashion goals, leaving no doubt that she’s a true style icon.

Mrunal Thakur’s fashion prowess didn’t stop at her clothing; it extended to her impeccable makeup game. Her expressive kohled eyes and soft pink nude lips added a touch of glamour that perfectly complemented her stunning ensemble. In these pictures, she didn’t just wear an outfit; she told a captivating fashion story, and her fans were captivated, eagerly joining her on this enchanting journey through her Instagram stories. It’s safe to say that her golden glow and impeccable style left everyone yearning for a wardrobe upgrade and makeup tips!

About Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi, directed by the renowned Umesh Shukla, who is also known for helming OMG: Oh My God, has gained widespread acclaim for its recently released trailer. The film promises a hilarious and entertaining journey set against the backdrop of an Indian wedding, highlighting the comical shenanigans of two contrasting families. Mrunal, in a conversation with ANI, shared intriguing details about her character, Paro, who happens to suffer from night blindness. To secure her marriage, her family embarks on a humorous adventure filled with deception, offering the audience a whimsical storyline. She further explained that what makes the story captivating is that every family member has their own flaws, yet these imperfections are embraced rather than rejected. The film explores how they come together to make it all work, and this is particularly the focus of Paro’s narrative within her endearing family.