Abhijeet Goenka talks about his liking to playing the 'villain roles'

Abhijeet Goenka who will be seen playing the villain in Mystery of Journey, talks about his love for the negative shaded roles. He says that there is no hero without the presence of a villain.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 16:44:59
Actor Abhijeet Goenka is happy playing the ‘baddie’ in his upcoming film ‘Mystery of Journey’. The film will see its theatrical release on 12 May. The film is directed by Mangesh Saindane and written by Dhananjay Galani. The film has Abhijeet along with Shawar Ali. It is a horror thriller film with huge twists in its plot.  The story plot sees the struggle of a couple amidst odds. After forsaking his family and religion, a husband finds that his wife is demoniacally possessed. The interesting and intriguing twists in the story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Abhijeet who plays the main villain in the film has had a joyous ride being part of this scary genre project. Says Abhijeet, “The experience was amazing playing the villain here in Mystery of Journey. I am grateful for this opportunity. I believe that there is no hero without the villain. So I will always want to play the villain roles that provide me with all the challenges.”

Abhijeet shows his liking for negative characters, by saying, “I enjoy portraying the villain characters and negative shades. Even in future, I plan to audition for negative characters. It will be nice to play the handsome villain.”

Abhijeet looks forward to a great future, and is looking at more opportunities that help him play the ‘baddie’ roles with all style and aura!!

Best of luck!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

