Ace Christmas Vibe Like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani And Alia Bhatt In Mini Dress

Are you ready for Christmas? Undoubtedly, many of us are eagerly waiting for the festive occasion. But wait, if you are ready for Christmas night, take inspiration from Bollywood beauties Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt for a mini dress to ace the Christmas look.

Kriti Sanon

The stunning Kriti rocks her hot look in a red dress, and we can’t get over her charm. Isn’t it a perfect choice for your Christmas day? The body-hugging mini dress with full sleeves and a low see-through neckline raises the hotness bar. She looks spectacular in one word.

Kiara Advani

Get that charming girl glam in the white mini dress like Kiara Advani. The actress wore a beautiful and simple in the wh in white mini-dress with a ruffle pattern around the edge. You can be the divine soul of the party in this look. With the golden earrings, she adds an extra dose of sparkle.

Alia Bhatt

Get that sassy vibe in a sexy little dress like Alia Bhatt. The diva dons a maroon mini dress with a low a-neckline pattern that accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. With smokey makeup, golden earrings, and a short hairstyle, she completes her looks.

So, whose look are you stealing for Christmas? Drop your views in the comments box.