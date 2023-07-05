ADVERTISEMENT
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

The snapshot captures a precious moment from their childhood, showcasing the close bond between the cousins. Fans are reminiscing about the Kapoor family's rich heritage and the enduring love they share. Scroll below to check on the adorable picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 20:37:00
Neetu Kapoor has amused her fans by sharing a special throwback photo of the younger generation of the famous Kapoor family. The picture includes Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, and a cute baby, believed to be Ranbir Kapoor. The snapshot captures a precious moment from their childhood, showcasing the close bond between the cousins. Fans are reminiscing about the Kapoor family’s rich heritage and the enduring love they share. This heartwarming photo serves as a beautiful reminder of their cherished memories and the strong ties that bind them together.

The adorably precious picture by Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming picture, referring to the adorable group as “cuties” accompanied by a red heart emoji. The photo features Nitasha dressed in a salwar suit, Nikhil sporting a blue T-shirt and jeans, holding the hand of a baby dressed in white. On the right side of the picture, Karisma can be seen wearing a striped top and pants, while Kareena is dressed in a white top and shorts. Kareena also reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories, expressing her affection with red heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor 824051

Kareena Kapoor is currently prepping up for the upcoming movie The Crew. While on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of Animal. Earlier, we got a sneak peek of him from the poster of Animal, that made quite a buzz in the city.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

