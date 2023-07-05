Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has amused her fans by sharing a special throwback photo of the younger generation of the famous Kapoor family. The picture includes Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, and a cute baby, believed to be Ranbir Kapoor. The snapshot captures a precious moment from their childhood, showcasing the close bond between the cousins. Fans are reminiscing about the Kapoor family’s rich heritage and the enduring love they share. This heartwarming photo serves as a beautiful reminder of their cherished memories and the strong ties that bind them together.

The adorably precious picture by Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming picture, referring to the adorable group as “cuties” accompanied by a red heart emoji. The photo features Nitasha dressed in a salwar suit, Nikhil sporting a blue T-shirt and jeans, holding the hand of a baby dressed in white. On the right side of the picture, Karisma can be seen wearing a striped top and pants, while Kareena is dressed in a white top and shorts. Kareena also reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories, expressing her affection with red heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Kareena Kapoor is currently prepping up for the upcoming movie The Crew. While on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of Animal. Earlier, we got a sneak peek of him from the poster of Animal, that made quite a buzz in the city.