Kareena Kapoor is currently having her best holidays in Africa with her family. The actress has been updating her fans daily with her posts and pictures from Africa, giving us pure travel goals. The actress has recently shared a rare glimpse from her Africa tour, where she spends her Sunday with the Masai women. The diva had a blast and cherished while performing traditional dances with the women.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor in a casual white baggy shirt. She teamed it with baggy trousers. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight ponytail. The actress rounded the look with black shades. The actress in the picture can be seen clicking pictures of beautiful women from the Masai Tribe. Sharing the moment on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community” and added a love heart emoji.

Kareena will commence on Rhea Kapoor’s new movie The Crew as soon as she returns from her travel. Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu are also showcased. She completed shooting a movie for Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She completed the shooting last year.

This year, she has already done shooting for Hansal Mehta’s untitled forthcoming movie in London. The actress was last seen in the cinema Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also starred Aamir Khan. However, it tanked at the box office.