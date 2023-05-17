ADVERTISEMENT
After Kuttey, I will love to explore varied genres and roles in films: Vijay Singh Parmar

Vijay Singh Parmar who was last seen on the big screen in Kuttey looks forward to more challenging roles in films. He speaks of the kind of stuff he will love to explore.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 11:59:03
Actor Vijay Singh Parmar who is known for his portrayal in Star Plus’ Imlie in the role of Satyakam, is happy with his shift to the space of films. Vijay was recently seen in the Vishal Bhardwaj film Kuttey that released earlier this year. The film Kuttey had an ensemble cast including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkana Sen Sharma and others. Vijay Singh Parmar was seen opposite Konkana in the film.

Says Vijay, “It was great to be working with such an ensemble cast in Kuttey. It was an honour to share screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma. She is such a knowledgeable performer. I was privileged to be part of the film. Also, it was a great feeling to have got the space and opportunity to be part of the Vishal Bhardwaj camp after nearly 15 to 16 years of my professional career.”

Vijay played the role of Comrade Shankar who was shown as a Leftist in the film. “I had engaging scenes with Konkana, and the response has been good.”

Vijay Singh Parmar looks forward to many favourable outings on the big screen and the space of the web.

“I am looking at a few projects and will pick up challenging stuff that comes my way. I always like to play relatable roles that throw a challenge across to the performer. As of now, I am looking at films and the web space. I have a wishlist of roles, and will love to explore varied genres and character shades,” he states.

Vijay who has done TV shows like Begusaraai, Imlie etc, has also been part of projects Hate Story 2, Batla House, Super 30 etc.

Here’s wishing Vijay a great career ahead!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

