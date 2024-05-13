Airport Swag: Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Simple White Tee And Baggy Denim

Alia Bhatt, a true fashion inspiration, made a stunning appearance at the airport today, en route to an event abroad. Her recent headline-making appearance at the Met Gala 2024, where she was dressed like an Indian princess, was nothing short of breathtaking. On 13th May, she was once again the center of attention as she jetted off for another event, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next fashion statement.

Alia Bhatt is the first Global Ambassador for Gucci and will attend the Gucci Cruise Show, which will be held in London at Tate Modern. However, the actress looked cool in her casual style at the airport. The actress styled herself by wearing a plain white tee from Gucci paired with blue baggy denim jeans. However, her simple mid-part bun hairstyle complements her simplicity.

Alia continues to steal attention with her simplicity, pairing her look with golden hoop earrings and rings. The black pair of glasses gives her a stylish appearance. The Gucci sling bag looks cool. With the white shoes, she completes her airport swag. However, Alia’s infectious smile always grabs attention, and one can’t resist her charm. We wish the actress good luck with her upcoming event.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.