Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet

The A-listers of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Urvashi Rautela, make a grand appearance on the red carpet of Cannes in their unique style for day 2. Check out the viral pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 15:33:51
One of the most anticipated festivals Cannes Film Festival, has arrived. Indian beauties like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar have already embraced their walk on the red carpet like beauties from India. And now the A-listers of the town Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Urvashi Rautela make a grand appearance in their ravishing looks. Let’s check it out.

The first Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been impressing the masses for years at the Cannes Film Festival. And yet again, the actress walks like a queen in the unbelievably attractive look decked in shimmers. She walked the red carpet in a silver shimmery gown by Sophie Couture. However, her giant hood covering her head grabbed her attention. She rocked her out-of-the-box style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet 808640

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet 808641

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful beaded six-yard drape by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actress served the Desi Girl vibes through her glam outfit. In contrast, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu loved her appearance in this avatar.

Lastly, on the second day, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet with a stunning look. She styled herself in an off-shoulder cream and beautiful blue gown by Saiid Kobeisy. Her accessories and makeup looked stunning, while her blue matte lips caught the attention that suited her well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet 808642

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet 808643

Who’s Canne red carpet look did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

