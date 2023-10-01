Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery

Highlights

Indian outfits are all about drama and glamour. Whether it is saree, lehenga, or suit, anything goes well wherever you go. However, Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma show how to elevate the look with statement blue jewellery. Check out

Aishwarya Rai’s Blue Stone Maan Tika

The queen of fashion when it comes to styling in traditional outfits. Aishwarya undoubtedly knows how to grab our attention just like in this intricately crafted blue lehenga, which she styled with a long diamond jhumka. But that blue stone maan tika matching her outfit complements her look.

Kareena Kapoor’s Choker Necklace

Bebo loves to keep it minimal yet attractive, just like this look in pastel green lehenga set. With the statement diamond and blue stone choker necklace, she gives her look a sassy touch. The smokey makeup and her expressions complement her look.

Anushka Sharma’s Sparkling Earrings

Making jaws drop with the backless blouse design with a blue saree, Anushka styles her look with minimalism. But that tear-drop blue stone meenakari jhumkas captures our attention. She is soaring hot in this look.

Whose blue stone jewellery do you like more? Let us know.