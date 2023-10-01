Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma are ever-green beauties in Bollywood. Here, check out how they upgrade traditional glam with blue stone jewellery.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 05:00:57

  • Aishwarya Rai in blue lehenga with matching accessories increasing glamour quotient.
  • Kareena Kapoor shows her sass in a pastel lehenga with a statement blue choker necklace.
  • Anushka Sharma is soaring hot in a saree with sparkling blue stone earrings.

Indian outfits are all about drama and glamour. Whether it is saree, lehenga, or suit, anything goes well wherever you go. However, Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma show how to elevate the look with statement blue jewellery. Check out

Aishwarya Rai’s Blue Stone Maan Tika

The queen of fashion when it comes to styling in traditional outfits. Aishwarya undoubtedly knows how to grab our attention just like in this intricately crafted blue lehenga, which she styled with a long diamond jhumka. But that blue stone maan tika matching her outfit complements her look.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery 857222

Kareena Kapoor’s Choker Necklace

Bebo loves to keep it minimal yet attractive, just like this look in pastel green lehenga set. With the statement diamond and blue stone choker necklace, she gives her look a sassy touch. The smokey makeup and her expressions complement her look.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery 857220

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery 857221

Anushka Sharma’s Sparkling Earrings

Making jaws drop with the backless blouse design with a blue saree, Anushka styles her look with minimalism. But that tear-drop blue stone meenakari jhumkas captures our attention. She is soaring hot in this look.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery 857218

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma Upgrade Glam With Blue Stone Jewellery 857219

Whose blue stone jewellery do you like more? Let us know.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

