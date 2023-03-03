Ajay Devgn is one of the finest and most appreciated actors and superstars that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been on top of his game right from the very beginning of his career in the entertainment space and well, today, he certainly deserves all the success and appreciation that comes his way and in the true sense of the term. His swag game and style quotient is literally effortless and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever he comes with a new and exciting project, the happiness of the fans is for real and in the genuine sense of the term. The year 2022 was quite wonderful for him as the movie ‘Drishyam 2’ did wonderfully in cinemas and how. If Drishyam 2 was amazing, right now, fans have high expectations from his next ‘Bholaa’.

The song ‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’ from Bholaa has already created a lot of buzz among the audience and well, the music video is really wonderful and soothing to the eyes and in the true sense of the term. Well, right now, Ajay Devgn has shared a special video where he’s seen sharing an interesting BTS video of the song and well, we are absolutely in awe of the same and the dynamics. See below folks –

