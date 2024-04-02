Movies | News

Mahima opened up on how a director began spreading rumors about her and Ajay Devgn after being angry with them

Actor Mahima Chaudhry might have been rather inactive on the acting front for a while now but the 90s generation continues to be nostalgic and remember the lady for her standout act in films like Pardes, Dil Kya Kare, and others.

There was a time when Chaudhry was one of the most sought-after female actors but one incident did take her by shock which she recalled recently in an interview.

The actor talked about how, while shooting for Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn, she met with a car accident and hence, she requested some tweaks with the shooting process as she had scars on her face, which were healing. However, this led to an instance she did not anticipate.

She also recalled this appalling instance when a sheer human act from Devgn led to the director starting rumors about them dating each other which were completely false.

Chaudhry mentioned that a director of another film that she was supposed to do a cameo for with Devgn – asked the director not to take close-up shots, to which the director agreed as well. But he kept taking those shots. Following that, Devgn intervened and as he understood that she was not ready, so he also asked the director, “Why? She is just getting off an accident. It’s OK. things can wait,” as quoted in Bollywood Bubble.

The set was then dismantled which made the director very angry. Chaudhry further added that she the director started spreading a rumor that Devgn is in love with her and this made her even more uncomfortable. Devgn had just recently gotten married to Kajol when they were even yet to complete Dil Kya Kare.

She concluded by saying that it felt rather sad that just basic human courtesy and support shown by Devgn led to these rumors.