Alia Bhatt blooms in summer yellow embroidered saree, see photos

Diving headfirst into the joyful chaos of wedding celebrations, Alia Bhatt is painting the town yellow as she revels in the wedding season festivities. The Bollywood star embraced what she playfully calls the ‘Laddoo Pila season’ at a close friend’s wedding, and let’s just say, her fashion game is as vibrant as the occasion itself.

Stepping into the spotlight, Alia adorned a stunning yellow saree from Anavila’s Aamod collection, aptly named the Yellow Bagh Organza Applique Sari. The gorgeous saree comes with a price tag of a cool ₹2,50,000. But trust us, Alia makes every penny count.

This six-yard wonder comes in a crowning summer yellow shade, adorned with intricate applique embroidery featuring house sparrows, banana leaves, and blooming flowers in a riot of shades – think green, red, white, brown, and gold. The saree also boasts gota patti embroidery on the borders, bead embellishments, and meticulous taar work. Alia paired the saree with a sleeveless yellow blouse that featured broad shoulder straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped hem, a fitted bust, and a daringly backless design.

See photos:

Wrapping up her appearance, Alia added the finishing touches with finesse, adorning herself with an exquisite choker necklace featuring pearls and emeralds. Complementing the necklace, she sported matching earrings and rings, while elevating the entire ensemble with a pair of elegant high heels. Now, let’s not overlook the enchanting beauty routine – meticulously defined brows, subtly shimmering smoky eyes, lashes that seem to go on for days, a lustrous nude pink lip shade, a dewy base with a rosy pink tint, and the pièce de résistance – a braided hairstyle parted at the center, adorned with a hair tie that seamlessly matched the hues of her splendid saree.

As the wedding season is on peaks, Alia Bhatt is not just a spectator; she’s the star performer, and her ensemble is stealing the show, one dazzling detail at a time!