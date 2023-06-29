ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt gets trolled as netizens think she is trying to ‘fit’ in Hollywood

During a promotional press meet, Alia, along with co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, engaged in an interview with a leading magazine, shedding light on their experiences working on the project. However, for the same, Alia got called out.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 00:05:35
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her highly-anticipated debut in Hollywood with the upcoming film Heart of Stone. The film’s trailer has recently been released, creating a buzz of excitement among fans and critics alike. During a promotional press meet, Alia, along with co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, engaged in an interview with a leading magazine, shedding light on their experiences working on the project.

The action-packed trailer showcases Gal Gadot in the role of Rachel Stone, a devoted member of the secretive peacekeeping organization known as the Charter. Alia Bhatt steals the show as the tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan, responsible for pilfering the Charter’s most powerful weapon.

The interview session of Heart Of Stone cast

Coming to the interview, we could see the lead trio interacting with the media. However, while Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan can be seen interacting with the media all active and nice, Alia Bhatt was not seen very occupied in the moment. However, that doesn’t conclude to what netizens are calling her out for. It’s a glimpse from the press meet, and not the entire scenario.

Check out the video below-

Reactions

One wrote, “Alia’s body language is weird and not very professional.”

Another wrote, “Alia’s body language is Not professional! Deepika, priyanka, ali fazl, everybody has done international interviews and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad!”

A third user wrote, “Alia just sitting there like an eye candy serving no purpose”

A fourth user wrote, “Go Alia!!! Show them how it’s done and let your haters bark. The more hate the more success”

A fifth one added, “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing.”

