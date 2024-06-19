Alia Bhatt Gives ‘Bossy’ Vibes In Striped Blazer Look, Checkout Photos!

Alia Bhatt is a talented actress in the Bollywood industry. The diva made headlines in the romantic comedy film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” with co-star Ranveer Singh. Now, the actress is set for her upcoming release of her “Jigra,” as she gave a glimpse of her movie poster on Instagram. The actress shares an OOTD look in a Western formal look on her Instagram story. Check it out below-

Alia Bhatt’s Blazer Look-

For the new photoshoot, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt opted for a white and blue striped print lapel collar, V-neckline with wrap-over button, and two pockets featuring a blazer with rolled-up sleeves, which she donned without a bralette, making a style statement. She looked stunning in the chic outfit. However, the padded shoulders gave her an oh-so-breathtaking look.

Alia Bhatt’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

But wait! Alia Bhatt effortlessly transforms her classy look into a glam style with gold ear studs and rings, which create a contrasting touch and give wow vibes. Her open hairstyle looks breezy, and her puff bun hairstyle adds breezy. The shiny, blushy eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, rosy pink-tinted cheeks, and matte pink lips add sophistication to her appearance.

In photos, Alia Bhatt showcases her jaw-dropping jawline in striking moments. With her charismatic eyes, makeup, and mesmerizing beauty, she left us spellbound.

