ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her white sheer designer piece at the Cannes, shares pictures on her social media. Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at Met Gala this year, was all stunned with her look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 01:22:24
Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look

Anushka Sharma, the stunning Bollywood actress, made a dazzling debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. As a brand ambassador for L’Oreal, she effortlessly commanded the spotlight with her impeccable sense of style.

Anushka’s look for the Cannes

Anushka’s choice of attire for the occasion was a strapless ivory sheath gown, designed by the talented Richard Quinn, which featured a mesmerizing floral-shaped ruffle armour. The Bollywood diva received an outpouring of admiration from her industry peers for her red carpet ensemble. To complement the elegant gown, she opted for a sleek hairbun, allowing the gown’s intricate details to shine. Anushka’s makeup was kept minimal, with a dewy complexion, soft eyes, and pink lips, adding a touch of freshness and radiance to her overall look.

Completing her glamorous appearance were a pair of drop diamond earrings adorned with white beads, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. Anushka Sharma’s debut at Cannes was undoubtedly a remarkable moment, where her impeccable fashion choices and timeless beauty truly captivated the audience, solidifying her status as a style icon in the world of cinema.

Take a look-

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look 810698

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look 810699

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look 810700

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look 810704

Alia Bhatt goes all awe of Anushka

As soon as the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared the pictures on her social media handle, Alia Bhatt who made her debut at Met Gala this year went all awestruck with her stunning look. She wrote, “stunning you are” alongwith a love heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look 810703

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Trending: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first look from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sends shockwaves on internet
Trending: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first look from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sends shockwaves on internet
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first poster to be unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday, say reports
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Latest Stories
Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert
Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck
Priya Bapat Turns Muse In Pink Printed Saree; Fans Awestruck
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Here's taking a look at the International Power Lists Ektaa R Kapoor has featured on
Here's taking a look at the International Power Lists Ektaa R Kapoor has featured on
Read Latest News