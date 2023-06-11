Alia Bhatt in pink floral suit and no-makeup is delight to witness

As they say ‘less is truly more’, Alia Bhatt graces the city with her minimalistic go-to presence in a pink floral suit and a no-makeup look that will leave you spellbound! This Bollywood darling effortlessly redefines the meaning of beauty as she embraces a vibrant pink floral suit that screams elegance and charm.

Alia Bhatt’s stunning look in pink floral suit

With no makeup to mask her natural radiance, she shines brighter than a supernova, proving that true beauty lies within. Her flawless skin takes center stage. The got our attention, after celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the exclusive video on their official social media handle.

Alia Bhatt effortlessly showcases her innate confidence and inner beauty, as she gotted papped in Mumbai recently. Witnessing this moment is like stumbling upon a rare gem—a precious and awe-inspiring experience that will forever be etched in our minds.

The video soon got viral on the internet, with fans not stopping but go all delighted by the Brahmastra actress’s look in the moment. In the video, we can see the diva smiling to paparazzies before she stepped inside her car.

Get ready to be captivated by Alia’s grace and charm as she effortlessly reminds us that sometimes, less truly is more!

Check out-

What are your thoughts on the above fashion folio by Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.