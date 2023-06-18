Alia Bhatt is all ‘hearts’ as she gets candid with Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt recently had a heartwarming and candid moment with none other than her co-star from “Heart Of Stone,” the alluring ever Gal Gadot. Alia couldn’t help but express her excitement and affection as she shared a delightful picture with Gal. With a flurry of heart emojis, Alia let her emotions shine through, capturing the joy and connection they shared during their time together, while going all excited as the film Heart Of Stone, that is slated to release in August, will soon make buzz with its trailer.

Alia Bhatt shares photodump all excited about the trailer

Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures, looking all spectacular in her sheer, stylish Gucci pantsuit. The actress internet wowed, as she went candid with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Sharing the photodump, Alia wrote, “I’m not done with the hearts 🩶 @gucci Heart Of Stone trailer out sooonnn”

Here take a look-

Alia Bhatt on bagging the film

Talking about it, Alia Bhatt said, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Not many know that the actress shot for the film when pregnant. Talking about it, she said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” As quoted by News18.