Alia Bhatt Is Walking Piece Of Art In Beige Embellished Gown, See Photos

Alia Bhatt, the heartthrob beauty of the town, never ceases to impress fans with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Adding to her exquisite fashion collection, Alia Bhatt recently made a head-turning moment on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. She walked the carpet in a beige gown that left us spellbound.

Alia Bhatt’s Beige Gown

The queen of hearts once again rocked her glam in a nude shade that turned heads like never before. The diva wore a Co-ord set by Rami Kadi that appeared like a gown. The off-shoulder corset bodice enhances her bold and charming avatar. Followed by a trail skirt that gave her a royal touch. Crafted with intricate designs and embellished with stone, the outfit was an absolute masterpiece. Camouflaging with the outfit, Alia Bhatt embraced her new look like a queen.

How did Alia Bhatt accessorize her look?

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress ditched accessories to let her outfit get into the spotlight. However, her dewy makeup complements her appearance, making her the talk of the town. The messy open hairstyle gave her a breezy look that goes well with her edgy look. With the matching high heels, Alia completed her glam. Alia Bhatt hooked us to the screen throughout the photos with her charming personality and striking poses.

Did you like Alia Bhatt’s beige gown? Drop your views in the comments.