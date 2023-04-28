ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt keeps the glitz and glam on check in black mermaid gown, see pics

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia Bhatt looks absolutely stunning in her black sparkly mermaid gown, check out pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 14:08:12
Alia Bhatt has left entire nation awestruck with her glitzy presence at Filmfare in a beautiful black glittery mermaid gown. The actress exuded nothing but glam in the outfit, giving fans nothing but goals.

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in black

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a sheer sparkly black mermaid gown. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked absolutely stunner in the pictures. The gown featured a lovely sparkly top with off-shoulder. The gown further tailed with long flared bottom. The diva rounded it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun.

Rhea Kapoor sharing the pictures, wrote, “@aliaabhatt tonight for @filmfare, giving me instantly classic movie star moments”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Soon after Alia shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans couldn’t stop loving her stunning glitzy looks in the pictures. One wrote, “Thank you rhea you doing great but please tell her change her hair style why always she is has same bun hair”, another wrote, “She effortlessly continues to nailed every style ❤ she’s the definition of sexiness”, a third one wrote, “Finally someone who is doing justice to Alia with good styling”

Alia Bhatt’s latest news

Alia is gearing up to make her much-anticipated debut at the upcoming MET Gala. With her recent appearances on the red carpet, the expectations of her fans have already been raised. The actress is all set to dazzle the event with her glamorous presence. Apart from her MET Gala appearance, Alia has a busy schedule ahead with her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, and Karan Johar’s upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

