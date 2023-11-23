Alia Bhatt reigns in deep plunge neck maroon jumpsuit [Photos]

Alia Bhatt takes the fashion reins and turns heads in a classic deep plunging neck maroon-red mini jumpsuit straight out of the Gucci playbook. This isn’t just an outfit; it’s a style coronation, and Alia rules supreme as the undisputed queen of glam!

Now, imagine those matching shoes with massive heels, making a statement loud enough to be heard across runways. Cinderella may have had her moment, but Alia is here to redefine the fairy tale with a modern twist.

Alia’s gorgeous look in maroon

Breaking free from the norm, Alia tosses aside the soft curls and waves for a bold new hairdo. Picture her, letting her blow-dried locks flow like a cascade of confidence. It’s not just a hairstyle; it’s a declaration – Alia Bhatt writes her own style rules.

But wait, the glam saga doesn’t end there. Alia knows that no head-turning look is complete without the right accessories. Enter the golden hoop earrings, adding that perfect touch of dazzle to her already fabulous ensemble. It’s not just fashion; it’s a show, and Alia Bhatt is the undisputed star. Get ready to take notes because the class is in session, and the subject is Alia’s style supremacy!